Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,104 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Alerus Financial worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

