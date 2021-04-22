Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

