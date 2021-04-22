Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,505 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of CalAmp worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

