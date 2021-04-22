Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Seneca Foods worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

