Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 570,640 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEI stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

