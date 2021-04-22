Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

