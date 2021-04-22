Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,659 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of MAX opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

