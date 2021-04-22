Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RFP stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.57 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

