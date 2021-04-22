Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 571.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

APT stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

