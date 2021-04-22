Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.22 million, a P/E ratio of 143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.