Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

