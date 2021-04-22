Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

