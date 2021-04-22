Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

