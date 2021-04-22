Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.