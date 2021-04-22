Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,250,000.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395.

Shares of ASO opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

