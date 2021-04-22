Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 120,118 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $12,213,000.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

