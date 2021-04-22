Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.31 Million Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tattooed Chef as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $3,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $28.64.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

