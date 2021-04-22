Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,911,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

