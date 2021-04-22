Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 322.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.16.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

