ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.