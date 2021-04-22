Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.49 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

