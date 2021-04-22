Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.68.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

