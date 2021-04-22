Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

