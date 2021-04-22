Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $101.91. 260,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.