Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The company has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

