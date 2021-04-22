Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $852.67 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

