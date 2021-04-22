Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $621,386.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00008149 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $129.02 million and approximately $621,386.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

