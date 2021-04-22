Chimpion Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00008910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $155.69 million and approximately $701,164.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.