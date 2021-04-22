Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,460.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,608.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $834.18 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

