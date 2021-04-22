Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securiti upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,612.94.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $13.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,521.00. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $834.18 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

