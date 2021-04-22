Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,503.25. 7,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $834.18 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

