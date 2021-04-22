Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,602.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,608.42.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $834.18 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.