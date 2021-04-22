Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,725.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,627.53.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,495.99. 11,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.23. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $834.18 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.