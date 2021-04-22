Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.63.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,503.25. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $834.18 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

