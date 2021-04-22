Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,612.94.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $13.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,521.00. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $834.18 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,392.23. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

