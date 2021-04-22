Chonk Price Hits $177.18 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $177.18 or 0.00346361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $92,360.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.