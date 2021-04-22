Chromia Price Hits $0.24 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Chromia has a market cap of $103.86 million and approximately $49.70 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

