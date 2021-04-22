Chrono.tech Achieves Market Cap of $9.80 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $26,910.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.80 or 0.00026598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

