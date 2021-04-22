Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $493,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 60,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.