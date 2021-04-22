Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.