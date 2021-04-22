Cipher (CPR) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $77,781.57 and $75,012.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077661 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003386 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.