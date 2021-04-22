Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

