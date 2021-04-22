Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.