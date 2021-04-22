Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.