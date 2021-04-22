Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe FS increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

