Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 11,450 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 177.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

ABBV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.86. 56,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,401. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

