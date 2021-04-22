Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Nepsis Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 7.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE C traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 406,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.