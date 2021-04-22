Citigroup Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

TEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

