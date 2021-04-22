Citrix Systems (CTXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $141.50 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

