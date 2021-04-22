City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

